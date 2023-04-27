1 of 3 Mississippi escaped inmates arrested in Houston-area suburb, Hinds County sheriff says

Texas authorities reassured residents there "wasn't enough evidence" to pose a threat, despite one of the trucks used for the getaway wound up in a Houston-area suburb.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Police in Spring Valley Village have arrested one of the three fugitives who escaped from a Mississippi jail, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

On Thursday, Jones shared on Twitter that Jerry Raynes was in custody in Spring Village and is being held as he faces extradition to Mississippi.

In light of Raynes' arrest, authorities did not provide an update on the remaining suspects.

Raynes is one of four men who escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Raynes, along with Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, and Corey Harrison, is believed to have climbed out a hole in the jail's roof.

Jones said he did not know if Grayson and Harrison traveled to the Houston area with Raynes. But authorities said the suspect's getaway vehicle was found under the I-10 and Campbell Road overpass at about 11 a.m. Sunday.

Whereas Arrington, authorities confirmed he was killed in a shootout with law enforcement on Wednesday morning at a Leake County home.

