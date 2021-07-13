IL mosquito populations explode in wet summer after dry spring

ROSELLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Daniel Jimenez and his co-workers at Mosquito Joe have been busy for the last couple weeks. In the mosquito abatement industry, there's been brisk business in July.Experts say after a relatively dry spring, storms dumped a lot of rain in the area about two weeks ago, and that resulted in a lot of standing water; the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes."It takes about seven to 10 days for mosquitoes to lay thousands of eggs, so all that standing water from a couple weeks ago is now mosquitoes," said Andy Draus, Mosquito Joe.At Clarke Mosquito Control, scientists said there are more than twice the usual amount of mosquitoes for this time of the summer. They are examining dead mosquiteos they've captured to determine species and what treatments will work best to keep them away."Determining what's found in the area is important, 'cuz it allows us to direct control is certain area to control that type of mosquito," George Balis of Clarke Mosquito Control said.Rule number one in mosquito abatement is to eliminate standing water on your property to keep them from breeding in the first place.Mosquitoes are not carriers of the COVID-19 virus, but experts are finding some of the mosquitoes they've captured in traps are carrying West Nile and other viruses. That could be a problem for the rest of the summer.