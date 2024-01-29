ABC7 Chicago remembers long-time director, Howie Shapiro, dead at 85

WLS is remembering long-time ABC7 Chicago director Howard Shapiro, who died last week. He was known for his Olympics coverage.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago is remembering a long-time employee.

Howard Shapiro worked in Chicago television for nearly five decades.

He died last week at the age of 85.

Howie, as his colleagues knew him, directed the 6 p.m. newscast, as well as the 11 a.m. news until his retirement.

He also worked for ABC News, covering the 1964 Democratic National Convention, "Wide World of Sports" and six Olympic games.

Shapiro received five national sports Emmys for his Olympics coverage.

Several of his co-workers, including Shapiro's son, Harlan, said his voice still echoes through the halls of 190 N. State St.