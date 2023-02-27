All-Black Howard swim team wins 1st championship; Whitney Young alum part of historic win

Howard University's swim team makes history: The only all-Black swimming and diving team in in the country won their first conference championship.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLS) -- The only all-Black college swim team in the country made history over the weekend.

Howard University men's swimming and diving team won their first-ever conference championship.

Their coach, Nicholas Askew, is a Howard alum himself. He said he's determined to maintain his players' spots on the leaderboards, with an emphasis on hard work and character.

This is a historic event for Howard University and Chicago has a lot to be proud of, too.

Sophomore Tristan Stevens, who attended Whitney M. Young Magnet High School, is a member of Howard's winning team.

Another Chicago native, Michaela Spears, is on the women's swim team. She won gold while at the same Northeast Conference championship.