'You aimed at me': Police officer's wife says husband shot her, tried to cover it up as accident

HOUSTON -- The wife of a Texas police officer, who police say was shot in the face by her own husband last Monday, is sharing what she says really happened. She is now blind in one eye and will need a prosthetic eye after the shooting.

Sadaf Iqbal said she still loves her husband who's a man she has always trusted, so it was extremely difficult to speak out against him.

"You aimed for me. You aimed at my head with a rifle," Iqbal said. "Why would a person want to defend somebody no matter how much they love them?"

Galib Chowdhury, 31, is charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. Officials said they found angry text messages he sent his wife hours before the shooting.

"Texting, cursing at me, saying that I am cheating on him with people in the past that are irrelevant," Iqbal said.

According to her, when she walked into the apartment, the door was open, and he was waiting for her.

"He comes and starts yelling," Iqbal said. "I remember being shoved on the wall. I look at him and be like, 'You never raised your hands at me. You never did this to me.' I was like, 'Babe, why are you- like stop, you have never did this.' He was like, 'You think I can't kill you?' And comes out with a rifle."

After the shot was fired, she said he became apologetic, called 911, identified himself as a Houston police officer, and fabricated a story he wanted her to go along with.

"He was like, 'I am an HPD officer, my wife has been shot, there was an intruder,'" Iqbal said. "He was like to me, 'Babe, let's say someone broke in and I missed and that you came in the way.' I was like, 'OK, OK.'"

However, his own department wasn't buying his story. According to police, there were no signs of a break-in. At first, Iqbal said she was afraid and going to lie for the man she loves until she realized she had lost her eye and how serious this was.

"He said he loved me more than anyone in this world," Iqbal said. "Why would you put the person you love the most in the hospital? Why would you want to kill them?"

She hopes her speaking out can inspire and encourage other women who are victims of domestic violence.

"It's hard to know the person you love so much hurt you, and it's hard to let that go," Iqbal said. "I know there are women that feel the same way. They are in love and it's going to be hard. But it is better to protect the ones you love and yourself than to end up dead or somebody you love dead."

Iqbal said she never had any doubts about Houston police investigating their own, and that one officer's actions should never reflect the entire department. She's thankful for their hard work.

She has a long road to recovery and will need other surgeries along with her prosthetic eye. She and her family have created a GoFundMe for people in the community to help.

Chowdhury has been relieved of duty but is still employed pending the investigation. He has posted his $125,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for August.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.

