Atlanta celebrates Hulu's 'The 1619 Project' with screening featuring Nikole Hannah-Jones

ATLANTA -- In celebration of the newly-released docuseries 'The 1619 Project', Hulu hosted a special event in Atlanta to generate excitement for the limited series. "When I think of the 1619 Project and all that it represents," said Adia Matthews, Vice President of Brand Partnerships & Synergy for Hulu, "we had to be in Atlanta," she added.

Dozens of invited guests, including a number of HBCU students, gathered at two separate events to hear from Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. At The Gathering Spot, guests were treated to brunch and McBride Sisters Wine Companys mimosas. "Its important for the McBride Sisters and myself to be here today to support the importance of the 1619 Project," said Natasha Hall, marketing representative for McBride Sisters Co. "And what that stands for and what the McBride stands for as far as their values supporting this movement," she added.

At the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, HBCU students screened the first episode of the six-part series, titled "Democracy." "It's very important for us because going to HBCUs you come here and you attend HBCUs to learn about your history," said Justin Darden, a student at Morehouse College. "And coming to something like this to watch the screening and to hear words from Ms. Jones is very important to us."

As a part of their Nonprofit Tech Acceleration for Black and African American Communities, Microsoft was the leading partner on these initiatives with activations that included co-promotional content, an immersive, virtual photo gallery curated by Black Archives and experiential product integrations at both events at The Gathering Spot and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.

Now that the series is released, Hannah-Jones hopes audiences will continue the conversation. "Our audiences should care about this conversation because this legacy is shaping all of our lives, it is distorting our lives," she said. "We can try to ignore the past but this past is not ignoring us. We all have a stake at building the future that we want," she added.

Watch now on Hulu: https://www.hulu.com/hub/black-stories

Hulu is a division of Disney, the parent company of ABC Localish