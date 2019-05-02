Human foot found in Crown Point pond confirmed to belong to missing Indianapolis area woman Najah Ferrell

Najah Ferrell, of Avon, Indiana, was last seen at 3 a.m. March 15 at her residence, Avon police said.

CROWN POINT, Indiana (WLS) -- Police in Avon, Indiana, said DNA analysis has confirmed a human foot found in a retention pond in Crown Point belonged to missing woman Najah Ferrell.

The remains were found by fishermen on April 9. Police said a tattoo indicated the remains belonged to Ferrell. The 30-year old mother of five has been missing since March 15 when she was seen at her home just outside Indianapolis, and about 130 miles from Crown Point.

RELATED: Remains of missing Indianapolis area woman possibly found in Crown Point

"Earlier this week, we learned that the human remains found in Crown Point, Indiana have now been confirmed by DNA analysis/comparison by the Indiana State Police Lab to be that of Najah Ferrell. We have ensured that the Lake County Coroners Office has this report, and our investigation remains on-going at this time," Avon police said in a statement.

Ferrell did have ties to northwest Indiana. She had previously lived in Gary.

RELATED: Police to continue searching area in Crown Point where remains believed to belong to missing Indianapolis woman found

Anyone with information about Ferrell's disappearance is asked to call a local police department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crown pointindianahuman remains foundmissing woman
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Remains of missing Indianapolis area woman possibly found in Crown Point
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Photos of AJ Freund's parents' Crystal Lake home from 2013 show filthy conditions
Heavy rain causes flooding in Chicago, suburbs as rivers swell
Hawaii helicopter crash: Tour company linked to another accident last fall
Hollywood Mirror closing reflects broader Lakeview changes
Final goodbye for Italian-American titan Dominic DiFrisco
Guacamole cheese hits Fresh Market shelves
Millions of bees delivered to Chicago feed store
Show More
Remy Ma surrenders in assault case involving reality TV co-star
Chicago high school provides college essentials for graduating seniors
Terror subject tells Chicago judge 'I don't want to kill people'
Former Chicago Fire Juniors soccer coach charged with sexual assault of girl
Teachers, workers strike on May Day in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News