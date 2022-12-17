DOT workers find human heart in salt pile in Tennessee

Tennessee DOT workers were gathering at a salt storage facility when they came across a rock-like object that turned out to be an adult human heart.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. -- Workers made a startling discovery while preparing for inclement weather in Tennessee.

Tennessee Department of Transportation workers were gathering at a salt storage facility when they came across a rock-like object.

It turned out to be an adult human heart.

The Humphreys County Sheriff's Office is treating the area like a crime scene, WTVF reported.

Both the sheriff's office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are looking into the matter.

No other remains were found as of Friday afternoon.