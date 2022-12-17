DOT workers find human heart in salt pile in Tennessee

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. -- Workers made a startling discovery while preparing for inclement weather in Tennessee.
Tennessee Department of Transportation workers were gathering at a salt storage facility when they came across a rock-like object.
It turned out to be an adult human heart.
The Humphreys County Sheriff's Office is treating the area like a crime scene, WTVF reported.
Both the sheriff's office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are looking into the matter.
No other remains were found as of Friday afternoon.