Chicago man arrested, 4 women freed during human trafficking investigation in Lombard: ISP

Heggie D. Carr was arrested during a human trafficking investigation in Lombard, IL, Illinois State Police said.

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- On Monday, Illinois State Police announced a human trafficking investigation has led to the arrest of a suspect and the freedom of at least four women.

It started when a survivor of human trafficking tipped off police.

That led investigators to set up undercover surveillance at a hotel in Lombard. They spotted the suspect, along with multiple women, including the person who tipped them off.

Agents eventually took a Chicago man, 46-year-old Heggie D. Carr, into custody. He has been charged with multiple felonies.

Police said if you suspect human trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text *233733. For more information visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org. You also email ISP.Crime.Tips@illinois.gov.