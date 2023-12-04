Chicago man arrested, 4 women freed during human trafficking investigation in Lombard: ISP

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- On Monday, Illinois State Police announced a human trafficking investigation has led to the arrest of a suspect and the freedom of at least four women.
It started when a survivor of human trafficking tipped off police.
That led investigators to set up undercover surveillance at a hotel in Lombard. They spotted the suspect, along with multiple women, including the person who tipped them off.
Agents eventually took a Chicago man, 46-year-old Heggie D. Carr, into custody. He has been charged with multiple felonies.
Police said if you suspect human trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text *233733. For more information visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org. You also email ISP.Crime.Tips@illinois.gov.