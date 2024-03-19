WATCH LIVE

Geneva police warn of human traffickers targeting kids through online gaming

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, March 19, 2024 1:55AM
GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in west suburban Geneva are warning people about human traffickers targeting kids.

Police said a Geneva teen met a man on a social gaming network.

He got the teen to hand over money so they could meet, and she left the state to meet him, police said.

The teen has since returned safely home to her family.

Police said parents should monitor kids' online activity and use parental controls on social media and online games.

