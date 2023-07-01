Free IL meal program strives to keep children from going hungry this summer

The Summer Meals Program is now underway for Chicagoland children - providing free and nutritious breakfasts, lunches, and snacks to kids in need.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Food insecurity for Illinois families with children typically surges during the summer months. More than one million children in Illinois partake in the National School Lunch Program and receive a free or reduced-price healthy meal through school during the academic year. However, less than 11 percent of these children also receive meals during the summer.

This is why the Northern Illinois Food Bank and Greater Chicago Food Depository are once again kicking off their Summer Meals Program. Funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and administered by the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE), the Summer Meals Program provides free and nutritious breakfasts, lunches, and snacks over the summer to kids in need.

The boxed meals can be collected - and must be eaten - at a number of community sites throughout Chicago and 13 surrounding counties, including at select park districts, churches, schools, and community centers. Some sites also offer summer activities or learning programs to keep children active and engaged as they receive a meal.

Anyone age 18 and under can get a free meal. There is no fee, no sign-up, and no proof of identity or legal status required. Children can just walk in and grab a meal.

To find a Summer Meals site near you, visit: www.SummerFeedingIllinois.org, call (800) 359-2163, or text "Food" or "Comida" to 304-304.

Those sites will be open from June 5 to August 18, 2023, in 13 counties throughout Northern Illinois, and from June 12 to August 18, 2023 in Chicago and Cook County.