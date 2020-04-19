Learn how to cook Momofuku's Bo Ssam at home

Pork Butt

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As we approach one month of Illinois' "stay-at-home" order, some of us are trying to come up with new and delicious ways to feed the family.Our Hungry Hound has a sure-fire way to please a crowd, assuming they like pulled pork. He says you don't even need a smoker, just a very low oven, and some patience.(also called Boston butt - fyi, I found great ones at Whole Foods for $4.99/lb.)1 whole bone-in pork butt, about 4-5 pounds1 cup white sugar1 cup plus 1 tablespoon kosher salt7 tablespoons brown sugar1 1/4 cups thinly sliced scallions, both green and white parts1/4 cup peeled, minced fresh gingerA little less than 1/4 cup neutral oil (like grapeseed)1 teaspoon light soy sauce1 teaspoon sherry vinegar1/4 teaspoon kosher salt1 tablespoon ssamjang (fermented bean and chili paste)2 teaspoons gochujang (Korean chili paste)1/4 cup sherry vinegar1/4 cup neutral oil (like grapeseed)2 cups plain white rice, cooked1-2 heads bibb lettuce, leaves separated, washed and driedKimchi (can be found in any major grocery store)1. Place pork in large, shallow bowl. Mix the sugar and salt together, then rub all over the pork. Cover with plastic wrap and keep in fridge overnight.2. When ready to cook, heat oven to 300, place pork in a roasting pan and set into oven for approx. 6 hours, or until meat collapses with pressure from fork. Baste every hour or so.3. While pork cooks, make sauces. For Ginger-Scallion, add all ingredients in a bowl, mix well. Same thing for ssam sauce - add to a bowl, mix well.4. Make white rice, take out bibb lettuce, wash and dry and set onto plates.5. After pork has rested about 30 minutes after the 6 hours, turn oven up to 500. Combine a tablespoon of salt with the brown sugar, then rub the mixture all over the pork. Place into oven, until sugar caramelizes, and the fat and skin start to bubble.6. Serve hot with the accompaniments.