Huntsman spider crawls on Australian health minister during COVID press conference: VIDEO

QUEENSLAND, Australia -- Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath's press conference was interrupted by a spider on December 16.D'Ath was aiming to get the message across that vaccine mandates and restrictions were about keeping the community safe from COVID when she was interrupted by a huntsman."This shows how controlled I can be," she said, "I'm going to keep going and pretend I don't have a huntsman on me right now."As an aide came to remove the critter, she added, "If it gets anywhere near my face, please let me know."The conference continued after the spider scurried off. "That was a moment wasn't it?" D'Ath said. "We've got COVID and we've got huntsmen."