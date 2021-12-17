spider

Huntsman spider crawls on Australian health minister during COVID press conference: VIDEO

By Lili Rutai, Storyful
EMBED <>More Videos

Huntsman spider crawls on Australian health minister during COVID press conference

QUEENSLAND, Australia -- Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath's press conference was interrupted by a spider on December 16.

D'Ath was aiming to get the message across that vaccine mandates and restrictions were about keeping the community safe from COVID when she was interrupted by a huntsman.

"This shows how controlled I can be," she said, "I'm going to keep going and pretend I don't have a huntsman on me right now."

RELATED: Homeowners burn down house in attempt to smoke out snake infestation

As an aide came to remove the critter, she added, "If it gets anywhere near my face, please let me know."

The conference continued after the spider scurried off. "That was a moment wasn't it?" D'Ath said. "We've got COVID and we've got huntsmen."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsspideraustraliau.s. & world
SPIDER
Listen to this: Scientists translate spider webs into music
Spiders take refuge on man's backyard fence amid Australia floods: VIDEO
These spiders lack ears, but they can hear you, study says
Doctors find venomous brown recluse spider inside woman's ear
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Show More
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
More TOP STORIES News