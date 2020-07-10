accuweather

Power line safety tips everyone should know during a hurricane

When it comes to power lines, one of the most important safety tips is that you should never touch downed wires, AccuWeather explains. That's because they can still carry a charge and pose danger.

You should always wait for the power crew to arrive. If you are in a position where you don't think you can escape without touching the wires (for example, if they fall on your car), stay put.

Also, make sure you're prepared for power outages, AccuWeather advises. Always have a safety kit ready so you can eat, make purchases and keep kids occupied during outages.

Click here for the latest tropical weather news.

MORE HURRICANE & SEVERE WEATHER EXPLAINERS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherpower outagehurricane laurasevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Tips to stay safe at a shelter during COVID-19 pandemic
What is storm surge and why is it dangerous?
How to keep food safe during a power outage
Drinking water safety tips during a hurricane
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kenosha protests turn deadly with 3 shot, 2 fatally
New IL mask mandate for restaurant, bar patrons takes effect
IRS sending money to millions -- but it's not stimulus funds
Jacob Blake paralyzed after being shot by police: father
Fort Hood soldier found dead after reporting abuse to Army
1 dead after Lynwood home invasion
Hurricane Laura packs 'unsurvivable' storm surge
Show More
Teen sentenced in brutal 2017 Lincolnwood Uber driver murder
IN reports 971 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Landon Clifford, of YouTube channel Cam&Fam, has died
Discount Mall vendors share concern over new owner Novak Construction plans
McDonald's to debut first new nugget flavor in nearly 40 years
More TOP STORIES News