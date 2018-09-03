ACCUWEATHER

How tropical storms and hurricanes can cause tornadoes

EMBED </>More Videos

Tropical storms are known for two hazards, storm surge and inland flooding, but they're capable of spawning another hazard: tornadoes.

Tropical storms are known for two hazards, storm surge and inland flooding, but they're capable of spawning another hazard: tornadoes.

In a general sense, tornadoes form under a supercell thunderstorm, according to AccuWeather. They rely on instability with warm, moist air and colder, less moist air.

A tropical storm has all the ingredients necessary to form a tornado: They have multiple supercell thunderstorms, they contain the necessary instability between warm and cold air, and they create wind shear, an abrupt change in wind speed and direction which can create swirling vortices of air.
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldaccuweathertornadosevere weathertropical stormhurricane
ACCUWEATHER
Download the ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
More accuweather
WEATHER
Severe weather closes out Labor Day weekend in Chicago area
Chicago AccuWeather: Heavy rain, lightning expected Monday afternoon
Forces of nature: How Kilauea, Hurricane Lane changed Hawaii
Chicago Weather: Microburst causes damage on NW Side
Deadliest, costliest hurricanes of the past 38 years
More Weather
Top Stories
12 demonstrators arrested attempting to disrupt traffic near O'Hare
Severe weather closes out Labor Day weekend in Chicago area
29 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Woman seen on doorbell video fleeing abusive boyfriend in Texas speaks out
Husband distraught after funeral home left wife's body to rot 3 years
Family saved by 5-pound dog after bear breaks into house
Truck carrying load of Axe body spray explodes on highway
Bishop from Nicaragua reported missing from O'Hare
Show More
10 shot at San Bernardino apartment complex
Roseanne Barr says she's moving to Israel when 'The Conners' premieres
How to get free Chick-fil-A nuggets this month
2 girls, 11 and 17, wounded in West Pullman shooting
George W. Bush sneaks Michelle Obama candy during Sen. McCain's funeral
More News