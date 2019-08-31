accuweather

How to stay safe when the power goes out during a hurricane

When the power goes out during a hurricane or tropical storm, follow these simple tips from AccuWeather to stay safe:

  • Avoid downed power lines. Beware of power lines hidden in floodwaters, which can also pose an electrocution risk.
  • Candles can pose a fire hazard, so use flashlights whenever possible.
  • Turn off electric appliances to avoid a power surge when electricity is restored.
  • Place generators at least 30 feet away from your home to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.


SEE ALSO: How to keep food safe during a power outage
EMBED More News Videos

If you lose power, follow these steps to keep your refrigerated and frozen food safe for as long as possible.



Click here for the latest tropical weather news.

MORE HURRICANE & SEVERE WEATHER EXPLAINERS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherpower outagehurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Drinking water safety tips during a hurricane
How to keep food safe during a power outage
ACCUWEATHER
Tips to stay safe at a shelter during COVID-19 pandemic
What is storm surge and why is it dangerous?
How to keep food safe during a power outage
Drinking water safety tips during a hurricane
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kenosha protests turn deadly with 3 shot, 2 fatally
New IL mask mandate for restaurant, bar patrons takes effect
IRS sending money to millions -- but it's not stimulus funds
Jacob Blake paralyzed after being shot by police: father
Fort Hood soldier found dead after reporting abuse to Army
1 dead after Lynwood home invasion
Hurricane Laura packs 'unsurvivable' storm surge
Show More
Teen sentenced in brutal 2017 Lincolnwood Uber driver murder
IN reports 971 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Landon Clifford, of YouTube channel Cam&Fam, has died
Discount Mall vendors share concern over new owner Novak Construction plans
McDonald's to debut first new nugget flavor in nearly 40 years
More TOP STORIES News