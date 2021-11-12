fox

Peru family's 'husky puppy' taken to zoo after it grew up and they realized it was a wild fox

Run Run was taken to the zoo where he's living life as a fox, not a husky, which is what the family thought he was.
EMBED <>More Videos

Family's puppy 'Run Run' turns out to be a wild fox

LIMA, Peru -- A family in Peru says they got a new puppy, which normally is exciting news.

But in this case... their "puppy" turned out to be a fox and now it's living in a zoo.

The family named the animal "Run Run."

RELATED: Little fox with jar stuck on his head is finally free

They got him from a vendor in Lima, but as Run-Run got older, they realized their cute puppy was something else when it started attacking other animals, including chickens.

Run Run also lived up to his name, and ran away.

Wildlife officials eventually captured him and brought him to the zoo where he's living his life as a fox, not a husky, which is what the family believed Run Run was when they got him.

VIDEO: Skipper, the 'miracle' puppy with 6 legs, is beating the odds
EMBED More News Videos

Skipper, a newborn Aussie- border collie mix, is being called a "miracle."



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalszoofoxpuppybizarredogswild animalsbuzzworthybaby animalscute animalsdogu.s. & worldviral
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOX
Fox attacks girl near NJ home, neighbor comes to her aid
Kristen Stewart on non-traditional femininity in horror 'Underwater'
'X-men' horror spinoff 'The New Mutants' trailer is released
Amy Adams descends into madness in 'The Woman in the Window'
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Show More
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
More TOP STORIES News