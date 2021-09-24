'Paint a Hydrant' project brightens streets

EMMAUS, Pennsylvania -- Bright colors and beautiful designs line the streets of one local borough.

The Emmaus Community Arts Program, along with the local fire company, commissioned the painting of old rusty fire hydrants in Emmaus Borough, Lehigh County.

The project, "Paint a Hydrant" started just three years ago.

The goal is to showcase the talent among their community and to beautify their streets.

Along with the hydrant program, they decided to create a mural that the community could take turns painting.

"If you look at my art and it brings a smile to your face, it makes you think of a moment in time, that's my goal as an artist," says Tara M. Santoro.

The hydrant painting can be done by anyone around the community with prior approval from the borough.

They have painted about 50 hydrants so far, but still have hundreds to go and are constantly looking for volunteers to help out with painting.

