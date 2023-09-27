I-57 crash leaves 1 dead, 2 critically injured; IB traffic blocked at 111th St.

The Chicago Fire Department said an I-57 crash has left one man dead and two others critically injured Wednesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed and two others critically injured in a rollover crash on I-57 on the South Side Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The rollover crash occurred in the inbound lanes of I-57 near 99th Street as a driver of an SUV lost control and flipped over, Illinois State Police said.

Three people were inside of the SUV at the time of the crash, ISP and the Chicago Fire Department said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, CFD said. A man and woman were both transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, the man in grave condition and the woman in critical condition.

The inbound lanes of I-57 have been closed at 111th Street as police investigate.

Further details were not immediately available.