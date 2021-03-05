I-57 shooting: 3 shot, 1 fatally, near 119th Street; NB lanes reopen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting on I-57 on Chicago's South Side has left one man dead and two others seriously injured Friday morning, Illinois State Police said.The shooting occurred just after 12:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes near 119th Street. The lanes were blocked between 119th and 111th streets while investigators canvassed the scene for shell casings. Lanes reopened at around 6:20 a.m.Two vehicles, a white SUV and an orange vehicle riddled with bullet holes showed up outside the Chicago Police Department's 22nd District Station after the shootingTwo people transported to Advocate Christ Hospital and a third to the University of Chicago Medical Center, all in serious condition. One of the victims transported to Advocate Christ Hospital later died.It's not clear if these two vehicles and the people inside were targeted or if they were caught in crossfire.