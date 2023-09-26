An I-88 crash near York Road in DuPage County seriously injured a driver, Illinois State Police say.

DuPage County crash: Driver seriously injured in fiery collision on I-88, Illinois State Police say

DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- One person suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 88 in the western suburbs.

Illinois State Police said preliminary information shows a pickup truck rear-ended a semitrailer just after 2:30 p.m. on eastbound I-88 near York Road in DuPage County. The two vehicles then caught fire, police said.

The pickup truck driver was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The truck driver was not injured.

The lanes of traffic are shut down due to the crash and fire debris.

Traffic is moving slowly on the left shoulder, and motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.