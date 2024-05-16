Family, friends remember student killed in Glenview crash: 'Charisma to bring people together'

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- There was yet another massive outpouring of support Wednesday for a Glenbrook South High School senior killed in a crash Sunday night.

Hundreds of people filled a street to remember Marko Niketic tonight, as his family prepares for something no parent is ever prepared for: his funeral.

The final memorial service took place where Niketic lost his life, before a heartbroken community prepares to say their final goodbyes to the beloved Glenview teenager at his funeral this week.

"In our community, everybody knew them, so it's very painful," said Father Darko Spasojevic with Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Cathedral.

Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Cathedral hosted the prayer service at the vigil.

Father Spasojevic said he's known Niketic and his family for years.

"I know that he wanted to be an entrepreneur in real estate, and he already started his own small business," Spasojevic said.

He said the teen was an active member of the church's folklore group.

"He was very, always with smile, very open, very smart, really gifted," Spasojevic said. "One common theme is that he had an energy and charisma to bring children and people together."

Niketic is still bringing people together, even after his death. His family was surrounded Wednesday night by countless members of their church and neighborhood communities as they lit candles in the teen's honor.

"The presence of so many people, it shows how people still do care," Spasojevic said.

Meanwhile, Glenview police said they are still investigating Sunday night's crash, conducting interviews and collecting and analyzing evidence.

Investigators said the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash is still receiving treatment.

"We've already been in contact with the Cook County State's Attorney's Office to have the case reviewed for charges, and we're moving as fast as is possible without compromising the investigation," a police statement read in part.

Glenbrook South said counselors are available for students and staff throughout the week.

Funeral arrangements for Niketic have been released.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Sava Monastery, located at 32377 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Libertyville.

His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at the same location.