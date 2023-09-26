Woman injured in bad Campton Hills crash involving semi, SUV: police

A woman was injured in a bad Campton Hills, Illinois crash at Route 47 and McDonald Road, police said.

CAMPTON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- At least one person was hurt in a bad crash in west suburban Kane County on Monday evening, police said.

Police said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Route 47 and McDonald Road in Campton Hills.

The crash involved a semi and an SUV.

Police said a woman was pulled from the SUV and rushed to the hospital.

Authorities did not immediately provide information about her condition or what caused the crash.