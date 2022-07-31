Multiple fatalities possible in fiery I-90 crash near Hampshire: Illinois State Police

All westbound lanes of I-90 remain shut down at Anthony Rd.

Multiple fatalities are possible after a fiery crash shut down the westbound lanes of I-90 at Anthony Rd. in Hampshire, Illinois State Police said.

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (WLS) -- A fiery crash involving two vehicles has shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 in the far northwest suburbs.

The crash took place early Sunday on the Jane Addams Tollway near Anthony Rd. in Hampshire.

According to Illinois State Police dispatch, there may be multiple fatalities. At least one person was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The eastbound lanes of I-90 have since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.