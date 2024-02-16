WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

I-90 Indiana toll road eastbound lanes shut down near Hammond after police pursuit leads to crash

I-90 Indiana toll road eastbound lanes shut down near Hammond after police pursuit leads to crash
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, February 16, 2024 9:54PM

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Eastbound lanes on the I-90 toll road where closed down Friday afternoon after a crash near the Illinois-Indiana near Hammond, authorities said.

The crash happened near Westpoint Toll Plaza at mile marker 1 after a Lake County (Indiana) police pursuit, authorities said.

A vehicle that was being pursued crossed over a hit a car traveling in the eastbound lanes, police said.

Chopper 7 was over the crash at 3:30 p.m., and all eastbound lanes appeared to be closed as police investigated the scene.

No further details about the police pursuit were immediately available.

It was not immediately known when the lanes would reopen to traffic.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW