Fatal 4-vehicle crash blocks SB I-55 lanes in Will County, Illinois State Police say

Four vehicles were invoved in afatal crash in Will County near Weber Road.

WILL COUNTY (WLS) -- Four vehicles were involved in a fatal crash on I-55 in Will County Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Police said the crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway at Weber Road at about 3:49 a.m.

One of the four vehicles involved in the crash was engulfed in flames.

All southbound lanes of the expressway are blocked with traffic is being diverted off at Weber Road.