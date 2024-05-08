Man shot, critically injured in Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot on the city's South Side on Wednesday, according Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 12:37 a.m. in the 700-block of West 69th Street in Englewood.

Officers were responding to a call of shots fired and found a 28-year-old man crawling with gunshot wounds.

The man had two gunshot wounds to the torso and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said the victim was "very uncooperative" and did not want to answer any questions about the shooting.

No one is in custody. CPD Area One detectives are investigating.

