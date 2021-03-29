Chicago expressway shooting: 4 shot on I-57

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were shot on I-57 near 119th Street Monday morning, authorities said.
The victims were in an SUV on I-57 near 127th Street when shots rang out. The victims then drove to a gas station near 87th and State streets.
Two men were taken to Advocate Christ Hospital, and two were taken to the University of Chicago, all in serious to critical condition.
Traffic was blocked between 127th and 115th streets as police investigated. Lanes were reopened by around 5:20 a.m.
This shooting follows another expressway shooting over the weekend on I-94 near Deerfield.
A 65-year-old man was driving in the eastbound lanes around when someone rear-ended him and started shooting, according to state police. The man was not hurt.
