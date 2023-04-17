Multi-vehicle I-80 crash closes WB lanes in New Lenox, illinois State Police say

NEW LENOX, Ill. (WLS) -- A multi-vehicle crash has closed lanes on I-80 near New Lenox Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.
The crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 between U.S. 30 and Gougar Road.
LIFE TRAFFIC: Check out the latest conditions on our live traffic map
Police injuries have been reported from the crash. All westbound lanes of I-80 have been shut down at the scene of the crash.
The crash comes as cold weather Monday morning brought strong winds and a wintry mix to parts of the area.
Further details were not immediately available.