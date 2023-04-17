Chicago traffic: Indiana Toll Road shut down in both directions for utility pole fire

Chicago traffic is affected Monday morning after a utility pole fire shut down part of the Indiana Toll Road in Lake County.

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- Both directions of the Indiana Toll Road are closed in northwest Indiana Monday morning, due to a utility pole fire, Indiana State Police said.

State police tweeted about the fire about 5:40 a.m., and said emergency officials are concerned the pole could collapse and bring power lines onto the roadway.

Traffic is being diverted at Exits 5 and 10 in Lake County, police said.

LIVE look at Chicago traffic for Monday morning commute

The highway is closed between Calumet and Cline avenues.

The South Shore Line was also stopped in Gary at one point. Metra Electric will be accepting South Shore passes.

Officials asked commuters to plan for extra time and possible delays.