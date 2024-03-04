1 injured in head-on crash on I-88 in Kane County; Lanes closed to traffic

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a wrong-way crash on I-88 in Kane County Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred at about 5:19 a.m. on I-88 at milepost 103, police said.

One vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it crashed head-on into another vehicle, causing both vehicles to become engulfed in flames, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All westbound traffic is being diverted to Peace Road as police investigate.