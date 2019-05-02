Inbound Metra Heritage Corridor line delayed after body found on tracks

[File photo.]

CHICAGO -- Police are on scene after a body was found on the railroad tracks Thursday morning.

According to Metra's Twitter, the body was found on Halsted Street and Archer Avenue.



Inbound trains to Chicago from the Heritage Corridor are being impacted as police investigate. Extensive delays are anticipated until further notice.
