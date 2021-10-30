Arts & Entertainment

Ice Cube reportedly declines $9M movie role because of vaccine request

By George Pennacchio
Ice Cube reportedly declines $9M role over vaccine request

LOS ANGELES -- Ice Cube has reportedly dropped out of a new movie over a request to get the vaccine for COVID-19.

Sources tell "The Hollywood Reporter" that the rapper-actor said no to starring in "Oh Hell No."

He was set to co-star in the comedy with Jack Black.

For the record: Sony, Ice Cube's rep, his talent agency and the film's producers have all declined to comment.

It should also be noted that throughout the pandemic, Ice Cube has promoted mask-wearing and even helped raise money to benefit frontline health care workers.

Sources also told "The Hollywood Reporter" he walked away from a $9 million payday.

