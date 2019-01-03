An Idaho woman is now being investigated for a possible role in the disappearance of Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth, sources tell ABC News.
The 32-year-old woman may have gotten rid of Berreth's cell phone, sources tell ABC News. Previously, investigators had said Berreth's phone was detected in Idaho on Nov. 25, three days after she was last seen.
Berreth's fiancé, Patrick Frazee, has been charged with murder and solicitation to commit murder. The Idaho woman has not been charged with any crime and her exact relationship to Frazee is not known.
ABC News reports the woman and her attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.
