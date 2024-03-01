IDOT worker saves 2 from burning car on Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An IDOT worker helped save two people after their car crashed and burst into flames Friday morning on the Kennedy Expressway.

The car was heading inbound on the Kennedy near Addison Street when it hit a wall and caught fire at about 2 a.m., Illinois State Police said. .

IDOT worker Steve Newcomb said he saw it happen, spotted the crash and quickly acted to help.

He managed to pull two women out of the car to safety before state police and firefighters could get there.

"Saw the flames and I moved up to push the car out from underneath the bridge and then it when I saw the people inside the car moving around," Newcomb said. "I got out and I walked up to the passenger door and the woman in the driver's seat was screaming, 'Help me. Help me my legs are broken and I can't move!' SO I picked her up, took her to the shoulder and then I went back around to the passenger side, I got the passenger out."

Newcomb said he's never seen anything like this in his 22 years as a minuteman.

Both women were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Too shy to call himself a hero, Steve said he was just doing his job and grateful to help.