Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 298 cases, 11 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 298 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 11 related deaths Sunday.
There have been 1,387,595 total COVID cases, including 23,061 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 35,598 specimens for a total of 25,160,648 since the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 6 to June 12, is 1.2%.
As of Saturday night, 625 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 180 patients were in the ICU and 93 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 11,924,966 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Saturday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 41,953. There were 22,917 doses reported administered in Illinois Saturday.
Officials reported Sunday that more than 69% of adults have received a COVID-19 vaccine and 52% are fully vaccinated.
The deaths reported Sunday include:
- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s 1 female 70s
- Greene County: 1 male 40s
- Knox County: 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 60s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Vermilion County: 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 male 80s
