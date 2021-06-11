coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 401 cases, 22 deaths as state, city fully reopen

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Illinois, Chicago fully reopen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 401 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 22 related deaths Friday, as the state lifted nearly all COVID restrictions.

There have been 1,387,029 total COVID cases, including 23,035 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 39,661 specimens for a total of 25,073,580 since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 4 to June 10, is 1.3%.

As of Thursday night, 707 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 185 patients were in the ICU and 94 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 11,863,456 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 48,012. There were 42,083 doses reported administered in Illinois Thursday.

Officials reported Friday that almost 69% of adults have received a COVID vaccine and 52% are fully vaccinated.
The deaths reported Friday include:
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 2 males 50s, 1 female 80s
- Jefferson County: 1 male 80s

- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 80s
- Lawrence County: 2 females 80s
- Livingston County: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 female 60s
