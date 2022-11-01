Mortgage assistance Illinois: State reopens program for pandemic-affected homeowners

The Illinois Homeowner Assistance fund provides up to $30,000 in assistance.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The state of Illinois on Tuesday will reopen a mortgage assistance program for pandemic-impacted homeowners.

To qualify, applicants need to have experienced financial hardship due to COVID after Jan. 21, 2020 and be at least 30 days behind in their house payment.

The program is funded through an appropriation from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and can be used for past-due mortgage payments and up to three months of future payments. The funding can also be used for delinquent property taxes, homeowner's insurance, condominium or homeowner association fees and mobile home lot rent.

Funds received do not need to be repaid.

Qualified applicants will have payments made directly to mortgage servicers, taxing bodies or others.

Those interested can apply through the end of January 2023.

Visit illinoishousinghelp.org/ilhaf or call 1-866-454-3571 for more information.