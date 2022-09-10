Tips to keep you in your home if you're struggling to make rent or mortgage

Here's a quick tip to keep you in your home if you're struggling to make the rent or mortgage.

According to QuoteWizard by LendingTree, 36% of people in Illinois who may be behind on mortgage payments are also worried they will face foreclosure in the next two months.The group also found that 18% of people are behind on their rent.

If you are facing foreclosure or eviction, expert say don't ignore your lender or landlord. Talk to them and try to figure something out.

The further behind you get the harder it's going to be.

Landlords don't want to find another tenant and lenders don't want to foreclose on your home.

Also, know you mortgage and rental rights. Look at your loan and lease agreements.

You can also reach out to a Housing and Urban Development , or HUD, counselor for help knowing your rights.