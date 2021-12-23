State Sen. Kimberly Lightford recounts harrowing carjacking details 'I begged them not to shoot us'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11373981" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Illinois State Senator Kimberly Lightford and her husband Eric McKennie were carjacked in suburban Broadview Tuesday night, according to police.

BROADVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Senator Kimberly Lightford is recounting the harrowing details of being carjacked in west suburban Broadview this week with her husband, Erin McKennie.The incident happened Tuesday night around 9:45 p.m. in the 2000-block of South 20th Avenue.Police said three men driving a Durango took a black Mercedez Benz SUV that belonged to Lightford, police said. The state senate majority leader said she was dropping off a friend at the time."Three guys just hopped out with guns and they demanded that we get out of the car and they put my husband on the ground," said Lightford. "They had me over on the other side. I begged them not to shoot us and I begged them not to shoot my husband not to shoot me."Lightford said her husband has a concealed carry permit and exchanged gunfire with the three suspects after telling her to run.No was injured in the shooting, according to police.The suspects took off in both the senator's car and in the Durango, police said.The incident has not deterred her from taking part in a Christmas giveaway. She attended Christmas in Proviso Thursday morning. It's a massive community giving effort that is blessing hundreds of kids with holiday presents.Lightford is providing specific Christmas gifts for 59 kids in the community who are being raised by their grandparents. Wednesday night,, despite the traumatic she was out shopping for the last of the presents that she needed."For me as a little girl, Christmas has always just brought so much joy and happiness," said Lightford. " And I love giving back to other children so my entire time shopping was identifying specific requests from kids instead of just giving them anything, I wanted to give them what they actually asked for on their wish list."Police said they have recovered the loaner vehicle, which was abandoned on Chicago's West Side.Lightford said she does not believe she was targeted but instead believes it was a random carjacking.She added she is very grateful to be alive and unhurt and to be able to celebrate Christmas like this.