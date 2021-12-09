Illinois AG Raoul: Wheaton historical society illegally transferred 300K to board member

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has filed a lawsuit against a historical group in west suburban Wheaton.The lawsuit alleges the Wheaton Historical Preservation Council illegally transferred more than $300,000 to a board member.Attorney General Raoul also said the council continued to fundraise even after its museum closed in 2017 and that it failed to register with the attorney general's office."The defendants allegedly took advantage of people who donated to the Wheaton Historical Preservation Council believing their donations would support the preservation of their community's history," Raoul said. "I filed this lawsuit to ensure that board members are held accountable, and my office will continue to hold individuals accountable for using charitable funds for their own benefit."ABC7 has reached out to the board members for a response.The city of Wheaton has issued a statement saying,."