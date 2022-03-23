COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 1,114 new cases, 18 deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11672643" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Allison Arwady announces changes to the Chicago COVID Travel Advisory.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 1,114 new COVID cases and 18 related deaths Wednesday.IDPH notes that "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low as IDPH and local health departments move away from reviewing and processing COVID-19 death records over the weekend. Those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."There have been at least 3,058,192 total COVID cases, including 33,278deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 1.4%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 94,485 new specimens for a total of 56,702,064 since the pandemic began.As of Tuesday night, 503 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 65 patients were in the ICU, and 28 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 21,297,814 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday, and 64.23% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 7,235.