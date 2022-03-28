coronavirus illinois

COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 748 new cases, 0 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
BA.2 subvariant likely to become dominant in Chicago, Arwady says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 748 new COVID cases and 0 related deaths Monday as the state's positivity rate ticked up.

State public health officials also reported 615 new COVID cases on Sunday, and 1,148 new cases on Saturday. There 21 related deaths reported on Saturday and no deaths reported Sunday.

IDPH notes that "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low as IDPH and local health departments move away from reviewing and processing COVID-19 death records over the weekend. Those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,063,735 total COVID cases, including at least 33,328 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Dr. Allison Arwady announces changes to the Chicago COVID Travel Advisory.



The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 1.7%, up from 1.6% on Friday.

Moderna COVID vaccine performs as well in children as it does in adults, company says

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 33,847 new specimens for a total of 57,078,327 since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday night, 461 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 59 patients were in the ICU, and 31 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 21,333,503 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday, and 64.3% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 7,107.

