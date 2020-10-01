COVID-19 data shows 3 Illinois counties had highest number of cases

Recent data obtained by ABC News shows Illinois had 101 or more cases per 100,000 population last week, the 22nd highest rate in the country.
The White House report sorts states into red, orange, yellow and green zones based on the number of new cases in the previous three weeks, from highest to lowest.
While Illinois may be in the red zone for cases, data showed it is currently in the green zone when it comes to testing positivity - which means a rate at or below 4.9% - with the 28th highest rate in the country.
As of Wednesday, the State of Illinois had a total of 293,274 confirmed cases, 8,672 deaths, and 96% recovery rate, according to the Illinois Department of Public Heatlh's website. Out of those cases, the Suburban Cook County area saw a total of 65,197 confirmed cases with 2,265 deaths.
Data showed that Cook County had the highest number of cases over the last three weeks. The other two counties with the highest number of cases were DuPage and Will. All three counties are in the Chicago area, but represent 43.1% of new cases in the state.
The latest data shows 80,247 COVID-19 cases and 2,960 deaths in the city of Chicago.
According to data, between Sept. 19 - Sept. 25, on average, 106 patients with confirmed COVID-19 and 499 patients with suspected COVID-19 were reported as newly admitted each day to hospitals in Illinois.
Illinois has made progress through its plan for having tiered mitigation for the 11 regions in the state with the potential for increasing mitigation measures based on local resurgences. Regions are currently at the Tier 4 level, with some having additional measures.
Since its reopening in July, the state has been following the guidelines in Phase 4: Revitalization, which is part of a five phase plan.
"This five-phased plan will reopen our state, guided by health metrics and with distinct business, education, and recreation activities characterizing each phase," the state wrote on its website.
Phase 4 of reopening allows for gatherings of 50 people or fewer, restaurants and bars can reopen with limited capacity and restrictions, travel resumes, and child care and schools can reopen under guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Face coverings are required and social distancing is the norm.
Phase 5, which is touted as full restoration, cannot be moved into until there is "a vaccine or highly effective treatment widely available or the elimination of any new cases over a sustained period, the economy fully reopens with safety precautions continuing."
Want to know what phase your region is in? Visit the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunities' website.
