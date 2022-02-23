COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 2,733 new cases, 86 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 2,733 new COVID cases and 86 related deaths Wednesday.
There have been 3,022,684 total COVID cases, including 32,517deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 2.6%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 86,515 new specimens for a total of 54,055,396 since the pandemic began.
As of Tuesday night, 1,232 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, Of those, 250 patients were in the ICU, and 118 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 21,042,269 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday, and 63.56% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 18,250.
