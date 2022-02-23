coronavirus illinois

COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 2,733 new cases, 86 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Have we turned corner on COVID-19?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 2,733 new COVID cases and 86 related deaths Wednesday.

There have been 3,022,684 total COVID cases, including 32,517deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

RELATED | Chicago mask and vaccine mandate to lift for some in line with state's plan

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 2.6%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 86,515 new specimens for a total of 54,055,396 since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday night, 1,232 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, Of those, 250 patients were in the ICU, and 118 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 21,042,269 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday, and 63.56% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 18,250.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countyvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
IL reports 1,549 new COVID cases, 25 deaths
Rep. sues over Illinois COVID mask mandate at state Capitol
3 school districts make masks optional as fight moves to Supreme Court
Hinsdale District 86 makes masks optional
TOP STORIES
Mask mandate Chicago: City to lift some COVID restrictions with state
Would-be car thieves shoot delivery driver in Burnside: Chicago police
Ukraine to declare nationwide state of emergency
State Sen. Cullerton to plead guilty in federal embezzlement case
Brewery to be demolished, apartments saved after fire in Albany Park
Reckless homicide charges filed in Loop crash that killed woman, 70
14 hurt, 2 killed in party shooting; suspect sought in IL, MO
Show More
Car stolen from NYC grocery store with boy, 11, inside
8 NW suburban mayors fight railroad merger
Amsterdam Apple Store suspect run over while chasing hostage: Police
White Palace Grill temporarily shut down over safety concerns
Chicago Weather: Cold, blustery Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News