COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 2,733 new cases, 86 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 2,733 new COVID cases and 86 related deaths Wednesday.There have been 3,022,684 total COVID cases, including 32,517deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 2.6%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 86,515 new specimens for a total of 54,055,396 since the pandemic began.As of Tuesday night, 1,232 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, Of those, 250 patients were in the ICU, and 118 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 21,042,269 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday, and 63.56% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 18,250.