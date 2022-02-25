COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 2,074 new cases, 74 deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11591984" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Infectious disease expert Dr. Robert Citronberg from Advocate Aurora Health andwers COVID-19 questions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 2,074 new COVID cases and 74 related deaths Friday.There have been 3,026,737 total COVID cases, including 32,654 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 2.4%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 151,528 new specimens for a total of 54,338,979 since the pandemic began.As of Thursday night, 1,143 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, Of those, 211 patients were in the ICU, and 103 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 21,070,546 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday, and 63.63% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 16,309.The CDC announcement is easing indoor masking recommendations nationwide.It will also give states and counties an idea of how to re-implement guidelines if a new variant pops up and hospitals become overwhelmed, something local doctors will watch for too:"It's very important for everybody to determine their own risk tolerance but also follow the guidelines as they are put forth," said Dr. Michael Bauer, medical director at Northwestern medicine Lake Forest Hospital. "The virus is ultimately going to dictate what we need to do to, and to some extent that might be out of our control"A statement from the CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in part, ""Moving forward, our approach will advise enhanced prevention efforts in communities with a high volume of severe illness and will also focus on protecting our healthcare systems from being overwhelmed."The city of Chicago, in line with the state, plans to lift the mask and vaccine requirements for most indoor places including restaurants and bars on Monday.Some places plan to celebrate. Show up to Navy Pier on Monday and get free gifts in return."We are hosting our smile to ride event, so were inviting everyone down to show us your smile that you've been hiding behind your mask for the past two years and take a photo that we will use at a later date that we will post and then you will get a free ride on the centennial wheel," Erika Taylor, vice president of arts, culture and engagement for Navy Pier.