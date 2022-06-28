coronavirus illinois

COVID Update: IL reports 4,241 new cases, 16 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago area moves back into high range COVID community levels

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 4,241 new COVID cases and 16 deaths Tuesday.

IDPH said "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,421,334 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 34,114 related deaths.

The Illinois Department of Health said the daily case rate per 100,000 people is at 31.2.

As of Monday night, 1,118 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 121 patients were in the ICU, and 36 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Health officials say 22% of hospital beds are available.

A total of 22,638,124 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 65.13% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 10,218.

Cook, Lake and DuPage counties are all at a high community transmission level.

The levels are based on case and hospitalization rates and are meant to inform people about the dangers posed by the virus in their specific communities.

Kane, Grundy and LaSalle counties are at a low community level.

