Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 1,431 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,431 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths on Sunday.IDPH reported a total of 1,221,863 COVID-19 cases, including 21,081 deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic.As of Saturday night, 1,132 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 236 patients were in the ICU and 97 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 70,102 specimens for a total of 19,629,022 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 14-20 is 2.8%.A total of 5,341,895 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 414,900 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 5,756,795. A total of 4,706,502 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Saturday night, including 361,886 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 95,171 doses. There were 75,380 doses reported administered in Illinois Saturday.Sixty-five percent of Illinoisans 65 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, inching closer to the target of 70% that could see Illinois enter the Bridge Phase.Northwestern Medicine surgeons have performed a double lung transplant on a patient using lungs from a donor who previously had COVID-19, the healthcare provider said Friday.The transplant recipient is an Illinois man in his 60s. He received lungs from a donor who had mild symptoms. The donor died from an unrelated accidental death and no longer had COVID at the time.The patient works in healthcare and was diagnosed with COVID-19 in May 2020 and suffered permanent lung damage.Illinois residents who smoke marijuana will not be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine early.This decision was made despite the fact that cannabis smokers are at a higher risk for respiratory issues.However people who smoke cigarettes or have smoked do qualify for the earlier phase.The deaths reported Sunday include:- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s- Fulton County: 1 male 60s- Grundy County: 1 male 80s- Madison County: 1 male 70s- McDonough County: 1 male 60s