Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 3,739 new coronavirus cases, 34 deaths

WATCH | Are we headed for a 4th COVID wave?

Dr. Robert Citronberg of Advocate Aurora Health answers COVID-19 questions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 3,739 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 34 related deaths Thursday.There have been 1,269,196 total cases, including 21,457 deaths in the state.As of Wednesday night, 1,798 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 351 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 97,741 specimens for a total of 20,916,192since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 1-7, is 4.8%.A total of 8,642,545 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, including doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities.A total of 6,707,183 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 112,680 doses. There were 154,201 doses reported administered in Illinois Wednesday.Illinois has administered doses to more than 70% of residents 65 and older, reaching the threshold needed to move into the Bridge Phase of reopening. However, IDPH said rising hospitalization rates will prevent Illinois from moving into the Bridge Phase. IDPH epidemiologists will continue to focus on the most recent 10 days to monitor any acute trends that prevent the state from reaching the Bridge Phase.The deaths reported Thursday include:-Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 2 males 90s-Grundy County: 1 female 80s-Kankakee County: 1 female 70s-Lake County: 1 female 80s-Lee County: 1 male 70s-Randolph County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s-Rock Island County: 1 male 60s-Will County: 1 male 60s