Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 7,538 coronavirus cases along with 55 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois officials announced 7,538 new COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths Wednesday.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 437,556 with 9,933 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 71,857 specimens for a total 8,030,713.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 28, 2020 - November 23, 2020, is 10.1%.As of Tuesday night, 3,761 were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 776 in the ICU and 327 patients on ventilators.The deaths reported Wednesday were:- Carroll County: 1 female 90s- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 7 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- Greene County: 1 female 70s- Jo Daviess County: 1 female 90s- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s- Knox County: 1 male 90s- Lake County: 1 male 60s- Logan County: 1 male 80s- Macon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s- Moultrie County: 1 female 80s- Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s- Pike County: 1 female 100+- Randolph County: 1 female 60s- Shelby County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- Stephenson County: 1 male 80s- Whiteside County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s- Will County: 1 female 60s- Williamson County: 1 female 70s